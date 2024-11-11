Michigan Public Names Daryel Peake as Director of Development

Michigan Public has appointed Daryel Peake as its new Director of Development. Peake brings over a decade of experience in corporate fundraising, grant management, and nonprofit development to the public radio outlet.

Peake most recently served as Senior Director of Development for the Midwest region at Per Scholas, Inc., based in the Bronx. During his tenure, he led a multi-state development team, driving year-over-year fundraising growth and fostering impactful partnerships with corporate, foundation, and individual funders.

Before that, he worked as Director of Partnerships & Engagement for the Information Technology Senior Management Forum in Atlanta, where he managed relationships with 42 corporate sponsors, including Fortune 100 companies.

Peake expressed, “I look forward to joining Michigan Public in this capacity,” said Peake. “I am excited to help support Michigan Public’s commitment to quality nonprofit journalism and fostering meaningful relationships that support the station’s mission across Michigan.”

Michigan Public Executive Director and General Manager Wendy Turner commented, “Daryel Peake is an exciting and dynamic addition to Michigan Public. His experience, enthusiasm, and innovative approach to fundraising will strengthen and propel our efforts, helping us to build new partnerships and increase our public service.”

Licensed to the University of Michigan, Michigan Public broadcasts in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Port Huron, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and online.