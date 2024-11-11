The 2024 Season of Giving Tally Is Off To A $1.2 Million Start

With a total of $1.2 million in the first week, Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving Tally is off to a strong start, with radio stations across the country showcasing the power of community by aiding veterans, feeding families, and helping hurricane victims.

98.1 The Max (WXMX) in Memphis raised more than $920,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis during its 34th Annual Radiothon on November 1. In less than 12 hours, listeners helped the Cumulus Media rock station achieve a record-breaking amount.

iHeartMedia Boston’s WRKO-AM raised more than $67,000 during its ninth annual DAV Radiothon on Friday, November 8. The event supported the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts, helping the organization’s homeless shelter and transportation programs.

West Virginia morning host Robb Reel completed a 170-mile charity walk to deliver $172,000 raised by listeners to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Reel hosts Up Reel Early on WVRC Media’s Superstar Country 96.1 (WKWS) in Charleston.

Vintage Radio 107.7 (WQUD) host Tim Possley stirred Quad Cities residents to aid Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina. The community contributed over $20,000 in generators and equipment, along with $15,000 in cash donations. Possley departed for North Carolina on November 5 to personally deliver the relief supplies.

Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE wrapped up its 2nd Annual Turkey Tour, collecting 873 Hunger Bags filled with 3,000 pounds of food for the Houston Food Bank. The event supported Food Insecurity Month in the area, where 1 in 8 Texans face food insecurity daily.

Thanks to these stations, we’re off to a good start with plenty of time to beat last year’s total of $28.32 million. Make sure your total is added to the list and makes Radio Ink! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

