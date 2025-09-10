Milwaukee Radio Alliance Calls It Quits, Selling Froggy and Fonz

The Milwaukee Radio Alliance is no more, following back-to-back station sales that close the book on its local radio portfolio. The group, led by acting Times-Shamrock Communications CEO Diane Sutter, is divesting its last AM signal to a buyer keen on regional expansion.

Civic Media has purchased Classic Hits formatted 1290 Fonz (WZTI-AM), along with the two FM translators carrying Froggy MKE (WLDB-HD3), for $465,000. Milwaukee Radio Alliance launched Froggy in Southeastern Wisconsin in November 2024, replacing The Fonz on analog FM.

A $116,500 escrow deposit is being held by broker Kalil & Co., which filed the paperwork with the FCC. Civic Media was represented by Kathleen Victory of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, while Nancy Ory of Lerman Senter acted on MRA’s behalf.

Civic operates 23 stations in Wisconsin and WELY-AM/FM in Minnesota, with a recent expansion into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after a five-station Iron Range buy from J&J Broadcasting in July.

Civic Media has announced that WZTI will now simulcast Local News and Timeless Hits with WRJN in Racine, stretching WRJN’s reach from Waukegan, IL, to Sheboygan, WI, on AM, and from Kenosha to Oak Creek on FM. Meanwhile, WAUK adds the 100.3 FM signal to cover downtown Milwaukee and eastern suburbs, paired with its current 101.1 FM in Waukesha for stronger audio across Milwaukee County.

Civic Media Regional President Chris Moreau said, “We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Milwaukee, our largest market in the state. These acquisitions allow us to better serve listeners across southeastern Wisconsin with our commitment to local news coverage and quality programming. The extended coverage area creates exciting opportunities for both our audience and advertising partners.”

Civic Media Vice President of Programming Aaron Carreno added, “We’re working on some exciting enhancements to further improve the WAUK listening experience that we’ll share when they’re ready. Our goal is to provide Milwaukee area listeners with the local focus and familiar programming they’ve come to expect from Civic Media.”

The transaction comes just weeks after MRA struck a $4 million deal with Educational Media Foundation to sell its two Milwaukee FMs: B93.3 (WLDB) and 102.1 Milwaukee (WLUM). That sale, also handled by Kalil & Co., marked EMF’s first entry into Milwaukee with plans to bring its K-LOVE and Air1 networks to the city.

Together, the two deals appear to spell the end of the partnership of Times-Shamrock and All Pro Broadcasting, which was founded by former Green Bay Packer Willie Davis. Times-Shamrock will continue to focus on its properties in its home market of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as well as Baltimore.

With reporting from Adam R. Jacobson.