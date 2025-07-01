Civic Media Expands Into Michigan’s U.P. With Five-Station Deal

Civic Media is moving into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with the acquisition of a five-station Iron Range cluster from J&J Broadcasting. The transaction will be completed through a newly formed partnership between Civic Media and the Michigan Independent Media Group.

Dubbed the Michigan Civic Media Alliance, the new group is picking up a mix of AM and FM outlets across three cities: Real Country US 59 (WJMS-AM) and 99.7 The Storm (WIMI) in Ironwood; Y-101 (WUPY) in Ontonagon; and Mix 93.5 (WKMJ) and WMPL 920 AM in Hancock-Houghton.

The sale remains subject to FCC approval. No purchase price has been disclosed.

Civic operates 23 stations in Wisconsin and WELY-AM/FM in Minnesota.

Civic Media Vice President of Operations Kory Hartmann said, “These heritage radio stations have served their local communities for years and are strong partners with local businesses and organizations. We intend to continue that legacy of service and add a wider array of products to keep people in touch with their community.”

Civic Media CEO Sage Weil emphasized, “At Civic Media, we believe in the importance of local media, and investing in rural areas where quality news and information is too often hard to come by. We are excited by this opportunity to expand our network into the Upper Peninsula.”