Final Sign-Off Coming for SoCal Radio Host After 40 Years

Southern California radio host Dave Randall has announced his retirement after 40 years behind the microphone. Randall, best-known for his two-decade run at K-Earth 101 in Los Angeles, will sign off for the final time at the end of July.

Originally from Los Angeles, Randall began his career as a student at Cal State Long Beach, where he worked at campus station KSUL and interned at KNX. His early career included stints at Long Beach’s KLON, San Diego’s KWLT-KKYY, and Oxnard’s Q-105 (KCAQ), before landing the gig at KRTH.

He joined Cumulus Media in Ventura in the 2000s and quickly became a key part of the programming lineup on both 95.1 KBBY and 103.3 KRUZ, helping anchor the stations through format shifts and industry changes. Randall currently hosts the D.R. Daily morning show on KRUZ and afternoons on KBBY.

Randall remarked, “I’m humbled to have entertained over this medium. The true fruit of one’s work is in the response, years down the line, when people say they enjoyed listening. More than anything, it’s gratifying, and I am thankful for that.”

Cumulus Ventura Market Manager Sommer Frisk said, “Dave Randall is one of the most professional and steadfast people I’ve ever worked with. Through every format shift, ratings book, and challenging moment – he showed up with grace, heart, and an unwavering commitment to doing the job right. He’s not just a great broadcaster—he’s a great man. And while we’ll miss his voice, we’ll miss his presence even more.”

Operations Manager Dave Daniels added, “D.R. is the consummate radio professional and has delivered day in and day out for our team. I am grateful to have had the privilege to work alongside him and wish him nothing but a wonderful, relaxing retirement! It has been a pleasure.”