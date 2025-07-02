Paramount Executive Ray Hopkins Joins BFOA Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Paramount President of US Distribution Ray Hopkins to its Board of Directors, adding another veteran leader to the nonprofit’s mission of supporting broadcasters in need.

At Paramount, he oversees domestic content distribution strategy and partnerships across CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. He also manages distribution for the CBS Television Network across more than 30 affiliated station groups nationwide.

Before Paramount, Hopkins served as Chief Operating Officer of the YES Network from 2005 to 2013, leading its operations and distribution. He also held executive roles with Gemstar-TV Guide and has been inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame. Hopkins currently serves on the board of the T. Howard Foundation.

Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman said, “Ray is a leader in broadcasting, and we are grateful that he is donating his time and energy to our charitable mission. Ray’s addition to our Board of Directors will inspire fresh ideas on how to effectively reach broadcasters across America with our message of hope.”

Hopkins said, “I am honored to join the Board of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, an organization that provides vital assistance to professionals in our industry facing critical need,” he said. “As a long-time supporter, I look forward to deepening my commitment and helping expand awareness and contributions to the Foundation’s essential mission.”

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.