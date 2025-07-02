MediaCo Sets Summer Launch for HOT 97 FAST Channel

MediaCo used its 31st annual Summer Jam concert to give a first look and a timeline for the launch of HOT 97 TV. The new Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television channel is based around the New York City station’s programming and personalities.

Company executives confirmed that the channel will debut this summer, offering a 24/7 digital hub for music, lifestyle, and entertainment content. In addition to live performances, more than 15,000 Summer Jam attendees were given a sneak peek at HOT 97 TV during intermission segments.

The announcement marks the first official public timeline for the HOT 97 TV rollout after MediaCo’s initial announcement during IAB Upfronts in May.

HOT 97’s upcoming FAST channel will feature 24/7 hip-hop content from WQHT, including streaming video versions of Ebro in the Morning and new visual formats for Nessa On Air, Funk Flex Freestyles, and Bridging Cultures. Additional event-linked content is planned around Winter Fest in Brooklyn this December and the 2026 edition of Summer Jam.

MediaCo Chief Operating Officer René Santaella said, “We have seen so much engagement with our social and streaming video content that we are going even bigger with Connected TV video and launching the Hot 97 TV FAST Channel this summer. HOT 97 fans are telling us they want more, and HOT 97 TV will be the place where Hip Hop and Afro culture live 24/7 with real stories, music, entertainment programming, and live events.”