Location: SE Kansas Radio Group – Serving SE Kansas & NE Oklahoma
Do you love helping businesses grow? Enjoy being a community leader?
SEK Media is seeking a dynamic Sales Manager / General Manager to lead our team and drive local business success through Radio, Digital, Sports, and Promotional marketing solutions.
This is more than just a sales job – it’s a leadership opportunity. You’ll oversee a motivated sales team, develop innovative marketing campaigns, and be an active, visible presence in the community. If you’re a people-person who thrives on relationship-building and wants to make a difference in the towns we serve, we want to meet you! We are an equal opportunity employer.
What You’ll Do:
• Lead and mentor a team of Account Executives
• Build and maintain strong relationships with local businesses
• Sell across our full suite of products: Radio, Digital, Sports, Promotions and more
• Collaborate with on-air and promotions teams to develop successful campaigns
• Represent our organization at community events and local functions
Who You Are:
• A strong communicator and team leader
• Passionate about local business and community growth
• Experienced in sales (media or advertising preferred)
• Creative, energetic, and goal-oriented
What We Offer:
• Competitive base salary + commission and bonus potential
• Health benefits and profit sharing
• Career growth in a fun and fast-paced industry
• A chance to make a real impact in SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma
Interested candidates contact Kaleb Potter at [email protected] to learn more.