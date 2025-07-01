Location: SE Kansas Radio Group – Serving SE Kansas & NE Oklahoma

Do you love helping businesses grow? Enjoy being a community leader?

SEK Media is seeking a dynamic Sales Manager / General Manager to lead our team and drive local business success through Radio, Digital, Sports, and Promotional marketing solutions.

This is more than just a sales job – it’s a leadership opportunity. You’ll oversee a motivated sales team, develop innovative marketing campaigns, and be an active, visible presence in the community. If you’re a people-person who thrives on relationship-building and wants to make a difference in the towns we serve, we want to meet you! We are an equal opportunity employer.

What You’ll Do:

• Lead and mentor a team of Account Executives

• Build and maintain strong relationships with local businesses

• Sell across our full suite of products: Radio, Digital, Sports, Promotions and more

• Collaborate with on-air and promotions teams to develop successful campaigns

• Represent our organization at community events and local functions

Who You Are:

• A strong communicator and team leader

• Passionate about local business and community growth

• Experienced in sales (media or advertising preferred)

• Creative, energetic, and goal-oriented

What We Offer:

• Competitive base salary + commission and bonus potential

• Health benefits and profit sharing

• Career growth in a fun and fast-paced industry

• A chance to make a real impact in SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma

Interested candidates contact Kaleb Potter at [email protected] to learn more.