WZGV Becomes Charlotte’s First All-Sports Betting Radio Station

2G Media is the first radio group in North Carolina’s largest market to adopt a full-time sports betting format, flipping WZGV-AM from 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte to InsideTheGame.bet. The move aligns WZGV with VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

Under the new brand, InsideTheGame.bet will deliver 24/7 coverage of betting odds, market updates, and analysis across all major sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college athletics, golf, and tennis.

With the addition of WZGV, VSiN now reaches nearly 90% of the US radio market via more than 350 affiliates in 46 states, offering a mix of long-form programming and Action Updates.

WZGV-AM General Manager Mario Washington added, “This new format is unlike anything in the market. Leveraging premier sports betting content from VSiN, WZGV-AM InsideTheGame.bet will be Charlotte’s sports information station. With the gold standard in sports betting content, we can give listeners the real-time news and analysis they need to make more informed wagers – straight from the sports betting capital of the world in Las Vegas.”

VSiN CEO Bill Adee stated, “Charlotte’s passionate sports fan base is ready for sports talk radio that goes beyond hot takes and brings them inside the action of the game. We’re thrilled to partner with WZGV-AM 730 to deliver the credible, actionable sports betting information that our network is known for to this new audience. This top market is an important addition as we continue to expand the reach of VSiN’s leading network.”