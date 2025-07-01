Chicago’s WLS-AM Adds FOX News Coverage To Local Lineup

Chicago’s 890 WLS-AM has entered a new programming partnership with FOX News Audio, bringing FOX’s Conservative national news and talk content to the Cumulus Media station. The collaboration also introduces The Guy Benson Show for weekday afternoons.

The addition of FOX News Audio’s hourly news updates, breaking news segments, and special reports is designed to complement WLS-AM’s ongoing local programming.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President/Market Manager Marv Nyren said, “We are thrilled to deliver the FOX News Audio product to our listeners, as it perfectly aligns with 890 WLS-AM and will give the audience a news service that meets their expectations.”

890 WLS-AM Program Director Stephanie Tichenor added, “We are delighted to begin this partnership with FOX News Audio on the Big 89. FOX News is a perfect fit for WLS-AM audiences.”

FOX News Audio Senior Vice President John Sylvester said, “FOX News Audio is excited to partner with WLS-AM, bringing our signature talk programming, breaking news coverage, top-of-the-hour updates, and long-form specials to better serve our dedicated listeners in Chicago.”