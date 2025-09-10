Dallas Cowboys Bring the Game to iHeartMedia Austin

The Dallas Cowboys and iHeartMedia Austin have announced a new broadcast partnership. Starting this season, every Cowboys game will air live on 98.1 KVET, with full pregame and postgame shows also included for Central Texas listeners.

The broadcasts will originate from the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, where Brad Sham returns to the booth for play-by-play coverage. He will be joined by former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg as the full-time color analyst. Kristi Scales will provide live reports and updates directly from the sidelines during each broadcast.

The Dallas Cowboys Radio Network Affiliate Relations Liaison Douglas Barricklow said, “We’re thrilled to have the Dallas Cowboys on such a legendary station in Austin. KVET’s powerful signal and dedicated fan base make it the perfect home for Cowboys football fans to tune in all season long.”

iHeartMedia Texas Director of Operations Jason McCollim said, “We’re proud to bring Dallas Cowboys football to Austin on 98.1 KVET, one of the strongest FM signals in Central Texas. From the city to the Hill Country, fans can now hear America’s Team loud and clear all season long.”

iHeartMedia Austin Market President Christine Escobar shared, “Bringing Dallas Cowboys games to our listeners will be a game-changer for our station group here in Austin. The Cowboys’ legacy and energy they inspire resonates deeply within our sports community. We’re proud to be the local home for one of the most iconic franchises in sports and thrilled to deliver the excitement of every play to our audience.”