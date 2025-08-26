EMF to Launch Air1 in Milwaukee After $4 Million Station Deal

Milwaukee’s B93.3 (WLDB) will end its 18-year run as an Adult Contemporary station, as the Milwaukee Radio Alliance has reached an agreement to sell its two FM stations in Wisconsin’s largest market to Christian radio behemoth Educational Media Foundation.

According to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 18 and filed Monday with the FCC, Milwaukee Radio Alliance will transfer ownership of WLDB and Alternative rocker 102.1 Milwaukee (WLUM) for a combined $4 million. A $200,000 deposit is being held by broker of record, Kalil & Co.

Milwaukee Radio Alliance is a partnership of Shamrock and All Pro Broadcasting, the company led by interim CEO Diane Sutter since the retirement of Jim Loftus in July. The group continues to own Fonz FM (WZTI-AM) (1290) and Froggy MKW 100.3/107.3 (WLDB-HD3), which debuted in November.

K-LOVE anticipates closing the transaction in the third quarter of 2025. The sale marks an entry into the market for EMF, which already operates three full-power K-LOVE stations in Wisconsin: WPCK in Green Bay, WPFF in Sturgeon Bay, and WLCW in La Crosse. That trio also has a network of FM translators stretching the signal to smaller communities.

As for future programming, a K-LOVE spokesperson confirmed at least one new format in a statement to Radio Ink‘s sister publication, RBR+TVBR. “We are excited for the opportunity for K-LOVE Radio to have one of the best signals in Milwaukee and bring our vertical worship format, Air1, to the market for the first time. These signals represent an opportunity for us to reach more listeners in the downtown area as well as areas north of the city.”

The buy marks yet another multi-million dollar EMF acquisition in 2025 as the Christian network only grows larger. The broadcaster announced an $80 million agreement to purchase seven FM stations from Salem Media Group in major markets including Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, to open the year. It is also acquiring Beasley Media Group’s WPBB 98.7 FM in Tampa for $8 million, and was involved in a high-profile bidding war in St. Louis for KDHX.