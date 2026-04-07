Portland Fire, Thorns Head to Radio With Audacy Partnership

Fans of the WNBA’s Portland Fire and NWSL’s Portland Thorns can follow season coverage on the radio for the first time, per an Audacy and RAJ Sports partnership. 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT-AM) will serve as the Fire’s flagship with select simulcasts on 105.1 The Fan (KRSK).

The WNBA’s newest team will make its radio and season debut on May 9 with a home game against the Chicago Sky. Broadcasts are slated to offer pre and post-game programming and live on-site coverage throughout the season. Alternative-formatted KNKR-2 (KNRK-HD2) will handle the Thorns, with ten premiere matches airing on 910 ESPN Portland. Play-by-play will be led by Lily Crane, joined by a rotation of local soccer figures and analysts as color commentators.

Audacy Portland SVP of Sales Ryan Cooley said, “We’re incredibly proud to welcome the Portland Fire and the Portland Thorns to the FAN Sports Network. Our city has long been a leader in supporting women’s sports, and we’re especially excited to welcome the Fire back to Portland after over two decades. Serving as the radio home for both teams is an important step in continuing to elevate women’s sports and ensuring fans across the region can follow these athletes, their stories and their success.”

RAJ Sports Managing Director Michael Whitehead said, “We are committed to delivering an unparalleled listening experience for our fans of both the Thorns and Fire. Audacy Portland shares our passion for this extraordinary community. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing fans closer to the team and making games more accessible than ever.”