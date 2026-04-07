75 Years Strong: Wisconsin’s WRDB Breaks Radio Auction Record

A small-market Wisconsin station pulled a big haul for its community. Magnum Media’s WRDB-AM in Reedsburg marked its 75th annual Radio Auction with a record-breaking $77,762 raised for more than 30 local nonprofits over the two-day, on-air event.

More than 300 volunteers drove the effort, fielding donations on more than 1,800 items during the multi-day broadcast to surpass the set goal of $75,000.

Reedsburg Mayor Dave Estes said, “To our partners at Magnum Media, the ‘Radio Auction’ simply wouldn’t exist without your continued support. The donation of airtime is the bread and butter of this entire operation. Special thanks to Tom Demmin and Reid Magnum for ensuring our voices reached the community loud and clear across both the FM and AM dials. WRDB was our very first sponsor 75 years ago, and after the success of this banner year, we look forward to the next 75 years of partnership.”