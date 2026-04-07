Appleton’s WHBY Kicks Off Second Century With Rebrand

Woodward Communication’s WHBY-AM in Green Bay/Appleton has capped its year-long centennial celebration with a modern rebrand. The aesthetic update will roll out across WHBY’s broadcast platforms and include web, social, and mobile improvements.

Woodward Community Media Market Manager B.J. DeGroot said, “After retiring our special 100-year commemorative look, we didn’t want to just go back to ‘business as usual.’ We’re kicking off our second century with a fresh new look that reflects the evolution of WHBY and our unwavering commitment to the next generation of listeners.”

WHBY Brand Manager Alex Thomas commented, “We are excited to usher in a new era of WHBY. Our rebrand represents a new chapter of WHBY and reflects who we are today and where we are heading next. This transformation goes beyond a new logo. It represents our vision of strengthening community awareness, enhancing the way we deliver news and conversation in the Fox Cities and beyond. While our look may be changing, our core values remain the same. Being trusted, local, and community driven remains a pillar of WHBY.”