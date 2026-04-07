AWMF, Hallmark Media Relaunch Make Her Mark Scholarship

An Alliance for Women in Media Foundation program aimed at putting more women in creative leadership is back for another round. In partnership with Hallmark Media, the organization has reopened applications for the second Make Her Mark Student Scholarship.

The $7,500 award for a female student pursuing a creative career in entertainment grows out of Hallmark Media’s Make Her Mark mentorship initiative, which focuses on increasing representation of women in production roles. The recipient will also participate in a mentorship with Make Her Mark founder, Hallmark actor, and creative partner Ashley Williams.

The winner will be announced at the Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Students can review eligibility criteria and apply online.

Hallmark Media Senior Vice President of Physical Production Randy Pope said, “Just like the Make Her Mark program, this scholarship is about opening doors and empowering the next generation of filmmakers. At Hallmark Media, we’re proud to support talented aspiring directors by ensuring they have the confidence, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed.”

AWM/F President Becky Brooks said, “The AWM Foundation and Hallmark Media share a deep commitment to telling stories by, for, and about women. The Make Her Mark Student Scholarship marks a meaningful step toward supporting the voices that will shape the future of women-led storytelling.”