NAB Brings In Policy Communications Veteran Carrie Healey

The NAB has a new voice leading its communications efforts. Carrie Healey has been named VP of Communications and will serve as the organization’s primary spokesperson and media relations strategist on policy priorities before Congress and the FCC.

She arrives at NAB from bipartisan communications firm Purple Strategies, where she developed strategies for advocacy and public affairs campaigns across a range of issues.

Before that, Healey served as Senior Director of External Communications and Media Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce. She previously led communications for Rep. Donald Norcross (NJ) and served as National Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director for John Delaney’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Earlier media industry roles included positions at AOL, The Grio, and MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC.

Healey reports to Chief of Staff and EVP of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman, and leads a press team that includes Director of Communications and Social Media Grace Whaley and Communications Coordinator Judianne Meredith.

Lehman stated, “Carrie brings a wealth of expertise in strategic communications and public affairs, along with a deep understanding of the policymaking process that will strengthen our advocacy on behalf of local broadcasters. We are thrilled to welcome her to the NAB team.”