Inner Banks Media CMN Radiothon Tops $121K for NC Kids

Inner Banks Media listeners across eastern North Carolina have shown up for the children at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital yet again, wrapping IBX’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon with the strongest result in the event’s recent history.

The two-day fundraiser was anchored by 107.9 WNCT, with contributions from Talk 96.3 and 103.7 (WTIB), Oldies 94.1 and 102.7 (WNBU), and 94.3 The Game (WRHD). Families shared stories of their experiences with pediatric care throughout the broadcast, and community sponsors provided big boosts, including a $20,000 match from Craig Goess and Greenville Toyota and a $50,000 donation from Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

The 2026 total of $121,890 outpaced last year’s radiothon by more than $8,000.

Since launching in 1998, the annual event has raised more than $4.1 million for the hospital, with funds going toward life-saving equipment, expanded educational access for patients and staff, and facility development.

ECU Health Foundation Director of Programs Elise Ironmonger said, “Each year, I am touched by the extraordinary generosity of this community. Their steadfast dedication to improving healthcare for children across eastern North Carolina continues to inspire me. I’m also so grateful to the families who bravely share their stories — these children truly are miracles. It’s an honor to highlight the exceptional care they’ve received at Maynard Children’s Hospital.”

Inner Banks Media President and WNCT/WTIB morning host Henry Hinton said, “For 29 years now, the generosity of our listeners has allowed us to raise funds for this great hospital. I’m so appreciative to all who tuned in and offered their support to the sick and injured children of eastern North Carolina.”