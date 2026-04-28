Portland Morning Host Raises $21K for Autism, One Mile at a Time

Casey Bay, part of the Tanner, Laura, & Casey morning show at iHeartMedia Portland’s 105.9 The Brew (KFBW), set out to walk 17.5 miles for autism acceptance. What came back from listeners and the community was nearly three times what anyone expected.

Bay completed the second annual Rock the Walk fundraiser for Autism Society Oregon, raising more than $21,000, nearly triple the $7,600 the event generated in its first year.

The walk, which Bay undertook in support of autism acceptance, drew listeners, local advocates, and community supporters across the route. The funds raised go toward Autism Society Oregon’s advocacy, education, and direct support services for autistic individuals and their families across the state.