Fletcher Ford Alters Syndication With Christian Rock Offering

He spent years building traffic and billing software for radio stations, but before that, Fletcher Ford had a real passion for Christian alternative rock. That fandom now has a home in ALTered, a new syndicated show blending interviews with new music discovery.

Ford is the co-founder of Radio Workflow, the cloud-based traffic, billing and production platform that Local Radio Networks acquired in March, where he now serves as Chief Revenue Officer. Before Radio Workflow, Ford was President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Media, which owned 22 stations.

Dave Levora produces the one-hour weekly show, which will carry a feature called Brent’s Pick with Pastor Brent Sheridan. Levora built the Planet alternative rock format at Regional Media, the station group Ford led before co-founding Radio Workflow.

Ford said, “This show isn’t about me. It’s about the artists. I’ve always believed some of the most talented musicians in rock are creating Christian music, yet many listeners have never heard them. If ALTered helps people discover their next favorite band while giving these artists the audience they deserve, then we’ve accomplished exactly what we set out to do.”