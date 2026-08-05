WPHT Secures $45K Response for Philly’s First Responders

Three on-air personalities from Audacy’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT-AM traded headphones for helmets to support Philadelphia’s first responders. The 39th Annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour raised over $45,000 for The Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation.

The annual cycling event stretched 65 miles, from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ. From the WPHT program of the same name, this year’s Team Kayal and Company featured personalities Nick Kayal, Dawn Stensland, and Greg Stocker. The trio rode alongside dozens of supporters, donors, riders, volunteers, and sponsors as they collectively honored the region’s first responders.

Founded in 2007, The Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation helps financially support families of fallen or critically injured first responders, sponsors local programs designed to connect police officers to the communities they serve, and provides mental health resources to first responders and their families.

WPHT Brand Manager Greg Stocker said, “The Ben to Shore ride is one of the most inspiring events our station participates in each year. Families Behind the Badge has a deeply meaningful effect on our community, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to support them with the help of our listeners, sponsors, and teammates.”