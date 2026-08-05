Lundy, Kugler Lead Nebraska Broadcasters Hall 2026 Class

Two of Nebraska radio’s most recognizable voices are heading to the Hall. iHeartMedia Omaha’s Steve Lundy and national play-by-play voice Kevin Kugler join TV’s John Knicely and Ken Siemek in the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Established in 1972, the NBA Hall of Fame will grow to 127 members with this year’s class, honored August 11 in Lincoln during the NBA Annual Convention.

Lundy got his on-air start in 1977 at KHUB in Fremont, and over the next 23 years was heard in Omaha on WOW, KOIL, KEFM, KQKQ, and KKAR. After four years on Lincoln’s KLIN, Lundy joined Omaha’s Kat 103.7 (KXKT) in 2004, where he still serves as co-host of Steve & Gina in the Morning.

Kugler has the most extensive play-by-play resume of any Nebraskan. He began by doing play-by-play on KAWL in York and hosted Big Red Wrap Up and other programs on Nebraska Educational Television. Kugler hosted Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Omaha’s KOZN for 12 years and is the former radio voice of the UNO Mavericks football and basketball teams. As a play-by-play announcer for FOX, he has called more than 100 NFL games since 2020, along with college basketball, Major League Baseball, the UFL, and other events.

On the Westwood One Sports network, Kugler calls the NFL, college basketball, and other sports, and he has been the radio voice of the NCAA Men’s Final Four since 2008 and college basketball on the Big Ten Network since 2012.

Rounding out the class, John Knicely retired in 2025 after 34 years as news anchor on Omaha’s WOWT-TV, known for his “John at Work” and “Knicely Done” community features. Ken Siemek retired in 2025 after 44 years as meteorologist at KOLN in Lincoln and KGIN-TV in Grand Island.