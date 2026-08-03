Pierre Robert, Gary Krantz Among Nine New Radio Hall Legends

The Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee has selected its 2026 Legends class, a posthumous honor recognizing nine figures who shaped the industry. The Hall will recognize these Legends, alongside the eight living inductees announced in May, later this year.

The class includes two of the format’s most recognizable local voices: Brehmer, who hosted mornings and later middays on WXRT in Chicago for nearly three decades, and Robert, the longtime midday host at WMMR in Philadelphia known for his “Greetings Citizens” opener, who died in 2025 after 44 years with the station.

The following radio legends take their place in the Hall immediately:

Lin Brehmer, On-Air Personality

Vivian Carter, On-Air Personality and Record Company Executive

Dale Dorman, On-Air Personality

Gary Krantz, Network Radio and Syndication Executive

Wink Martindale, On-Air Personality, Game Show Host, and Television Producer

B. Mitchell Reed, On-Air Personality

Pierre Robert, On-Air Personality

Polito Vega, On-Air Personality

D.E. “Duke” Wright, Radio Station Owner and Executive

The 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 8, at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park. Tickets are on sale now, with a portion of purchases serving as a tax-deductible donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green said, “The Radio Hall of Fame is proud to honor this year’s Legends inductees, whose extraordinary careers have helped define the history and enduring impact of radio. From iconic on-air personalities to visionary executives, each has left an indelible mark on our industry and earned their rightful place in the Radio Hall of Fame.”

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Kraig Kitchin commented, “It’s an honor and privilege to witness the induction of these radio industry legends. We hope this recognition of their industry contributions benefits their family, colleagues, friends and listeners.”