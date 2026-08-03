Dropping The Ball In Front Of A Potential Client

You are standing in front of a client, walking confidently through your presentation, when they stop you. “There’s a mistake on this slide.” Your heart drops. For one painful second, everything feels louder: The room, your breathing, the silence.

You may feel embarrassed, exposed, or afraid the client will question everything else you have presented.

What you do next matters more than the mistake.

First, do not become defensive.

Do not blame an assistant, the software, a rushed deadline, or someone else on your team.

Pause, look directly at the client, and say, “You’re right. Thank you for catching that.”

That response immediately communicates maturity.

Next, determine whether the error changes the recommendation, numbers, timeline, or strategy. If it does, acknowledge that clearly. Do not attempt to talk around it. Say, “This affects the conclusion on this page. I want to correct it before giving you an answer.”

If the error is minor and does not change the overall recommendation, explain that briefly, correct the information, and continue.

The worst thing you can do is pretend the mistake does not matter. Clients are not expecting perfection. They are watching to see whether you are honest, steady, and responsible when something goes wrong.

After the meeting, send the corrected presentation quickly.

Identify the change, clarify whether it affects anything else, and thank the client again for pointing it out. Then review your preparation process so the same type of mistake is less likely to happen again.

A mistake can weaken confidence, but your response can strengthen trust.

Your heart may drop, but your standards should rise. Own the error. Correct it. Learn from it. Then move forward without allowing one imperfect slide to turn into an unnecessary collapse of confidence.

Professionalism is not proving you never make mistakes. It is showing people they can trust what you do after one is discovered.

Calm accountability often makes a stronger lasting impression.