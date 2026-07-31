Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Their Radio Voice For A TV Feed

The voice who has called Columbus Blue Jackets games on AM/FM for 17 seasons won’t be back for the next one. The team confirmed Bob McElligott’s contract will not be renewed as the team begins to use the television broadcast audio feed for a radio simulcast.

The Blue Jackets become the fifth NHL team to combine its TV and radio broadcasts, joining the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and St. Louis Blues.

McElligott joined Blue Jackets radio in 2009 as a color commentator before taking over play-by-play duties for the 2013-14 season, succeeding George Matthews, the franchise’s original radio voice. Steve Mears will now be the sole play-by-play voice, joined by former Blue Jacket Jody Shelley on color analysis.

Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory said, “Bob McElligott has made significant contributions to the Blue Jackets organization on the air and in the community over the past 17 years. Bob’s voice was at the heart of many of our club’s unforgettable moments and helped shape memories that will live on for years to come. We sincerely thank him and wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

In a post on X, McElligott wrote, “As some of you have heard, I learned today that the Columbus Blue Jackets have decided to simulcast their TV broadcast, and my contract as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer will not be renewed…To the #5thLine, I am especially grateful to you. Your passion, enthusiasm, and caring motivated me and drove me to give you the best broadcast I could.”