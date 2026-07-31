Panthers Football Comes To 93.3 The Planet In Upstate SC

93.3 The Planet (WTPT) is picking up Carolina Panthers play-by-play. Audacy’s Greenville, NC, outlet becomes the Carolina Panthers’ Upstate radio affiliate beginning with the August 6 Hall of Fame Game, carrying every game of the 2026 season alongside its regular lineup.

The Voice of the Panthers, Anish Shroff, will lead play-by-play alongside analysts, former Panthers Super Bowl quarterback Jake Delhomme, and Panthers Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly. In addition to live games, fans can find season-long Panthers coverage on The Fan Upstate (WFBC-HD3), including twice-daily “Panther Updates” and Monday night interviews with head coach Dave Canales on Panther Talk.

Audacy Greenville Operations Manager Mark Hendrix stated, “We’re excited to welcome Carolina Panthers football to 93.3 The Planet. As a powerhouse in Upstate radio and home to ‘The Rise Guys,’ 93.3 The Planet is a natural fit to partner with the NFL and bring Panthers coverage to our massive, passionate audience. Football is a huge part of our region’s culture, and we’re proud to offer fans a trusted destination for every game, every week. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering the market’s biggest events and premier live sports.”

Carolina Panthers Affiliate Manager Eric Fiddleman commented, “We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Audacy in the Upstate. The transition to a new signal, 93.3 The Planet, presents an exciting opportunity to continue connecting Panthers fans and NFL listeners throughout North and South Carolina with the coverage they value most. We look forward to working together to serve our fans with the strongest signals and platforms possible, and we’re excited for a successful 2026 season and many more years ahead.”