Mueller Takes The Mic As Utah Public Radio’s New Chief

Utah Public Radio has named Frank Mueller its new Station Manager, following Kerry Bringhurst and Tom Williams. Mueller joins UPR from his most recent public radio role as Director of Programming and Broadcast Operations at Penn State’s WPSU.

Mueller’s public media career began at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, at KUNV, where he managed station operations before advancing to General Manager. He later owned and operated Lucky Dog Broadcasting, a small radio group in Utah Valley, and taught at Utah Valley University before returning to public broadcasting at Penn State.

Mueller will also serve as professional practice faculty in Utah State University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Utah Public Radio broadcasts from Logan through a network of six full-power stations and about 30 translators, reaching more than half of Utah’s population as well as parts of southern Idaho. Its flagship, 91.5 KUSU-FM, has been on the air since 1953. The full-power network also includes 89.5 KUSR in Logan, 88.5 KUSK in Vernal, 89.3 KUSL in Richfield, 88.7 KUST in Moab, and 89.7 KCEU in Price.

Mueller said, “I’m excited to be back in beautiful Utah. Whether biking, hiking or scouting, there’s a good chance you’ll meet me on the trail.”