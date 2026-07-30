Yancey Comes Home To Lead 102 JAMS In San Francisco

Audacy has named Bay Area native Andre Yancey as Brand Manager of 102 JAMS (KRBQ) in San Francisco, where he’ll oversee content strategy, talent, operations, and branding while continuing his Assistant Brand Manager role at sister station 94.7 The Block (WXBK) in New York.

Yancey takes over from Ben “Complex” Romero, who was named Brand Manager of Live 101.5 (KALV) in Phoenix this past June and continues to program 106.5 The End (KUDL) and 102.5 KSFM in Sacramento.

He began his radio career in the Bay Area on the KMEL street team, eventually working alongside the station’s morning show. In 2021, Yancey joined Audacy as Director of Morning Content Operations for WCBS-FM in New York, where he successfully relaunched the flagship morning program post-pandemic. Shortly after, he helped launch 94.7 The Block, earning consecutive Gracie Awards and building the platform into Audacy’s most-used urban streaming brand.

Audacy Urban AC and Throwbacks Format Vice President Skip Dillard said, “As a Bay Area native, Andre understands what the community wants and needs. We look forward to seeing how his creative instincts and acute eye for technology come together to elevate the brand and deepen its connection with listeners.”

Yancey remarked, “Radio has been part of my life since I was a kid growing up in the South Bay, a companion, a soundtrack, a way to feel connected. Complex has been an incredible steward of JAMS, and we’re going to continue building on everything he’s put in place. JAMS is a love letter to The Bay and its contribution to culture, and more than ever, companionship and connection are what radio is about. Thank you to Skip Dillard, Chris Oliviero, Dave Richards, Jeff Sottolano, Jim Ryan, and Kieran Geffert.”