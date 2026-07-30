From Ministry Partner To HR VP: Bradshaw Rises at K-LOVE

K-LOVE has elevated Tanesha Bradshaw from HR Ministry Manager to VP of HR. In her new role, Bradshaw will lead the Christian radio ministry’s people strategy and oversee key HR functions supporting employees across the organization.

Bradshaw first joined K-LOVE as a Senior HR Ministry Partner in August 2024. Before that, she spent nearly six years at home-based care group Compassus as a Colleague Relations Manager. As an ordained minister married to a minister, her faith extends beyond her professional work. She’s involved in local church ministry work and an active member of multiple service-oriented organizations.

K-LOVE CEO Tom Stultz said, “Great ministry starts with great people, and great people need great HR. Tanesha is the perfect fit to lead with both compassion and excellence. I have full confidence in her leadership and her heart for Jesus, which together will help drive our global efforts forward through an effective God-first people strategy.”