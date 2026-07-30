NAFB Names Frazer, Cassidy 2026 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Two of farm broadcasting’s most respected radio voices are set to receive the industry’s highest peer honor. Illinois Farm Bureau Audio News Manager Rita Frazer and former Ag Radio Network Farm Director Tom Cassidy will be inducted into the NAFB Hall of Fame.

Frazer has 35 years of experience in agricultural broadcasting, delivering timely news, markets, and policy information through the Illinois Farm Bureau’s RFD Radio Network. She reaches producers across the state through the network’s 85 affiliate stations. Before joining RFD, Frazer served as Network Anchor and Broadcast Editor at WSMI in Litchfield, Illinois, joining the staff in 1990. She joined RFD Radio Network full-time in 2011 and replaced Alan Jarand as Director in January 2015.

A 35-year NAFB member, Frazer served as the organization’s president in 2020 and as East Region Vice President for two years. Her honors include the 2024 NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year Award, three American Farm Bureau Federation Communication Awards, and the Illinois Soybean Association’s 2024 Excellence in Media Award.

Like Frazer, Cassidy has also served as NAFB’s East Region Vice President and was later elevated to national president in 2018. In his 30-year career, Cassidy established a following among Ag Radio Network listeners, first serving as Farm Director in 2000 and later as General Manager.

Frazer and Cassidy will be honored at the Night of Honors Celebration Banquet during the 83rd NAFB Convention.

Frazer said, “It has been an honor to serve farmers and tell the story of Illinois agriculture. It’s a blessing. Being recognized by my peers with the Hall of Fame award is truly an honor and humbling.”

Cassidy said, “Our family farm had the motto ‘Feeding America since 1927’ on the sign out front. I could think of no job more noble. When I realized my voice could encourage other farmers to better feed the world, I was hooked. Receiving the NAFB Hall of Fame award is a great honor and a wonderful culmination of my career in broadcasting.”

Red River Farm Network President and Owner Don Wick said, “Rita and Tom have been trusted voices for agriculture for decades, delivering the news and information that farmers and ranchers depend on every day. Their leadership has helped shape the future of our association and our industry, making them truly deserving of this recognition. We are delighted to honor them as this year’s inductees.”