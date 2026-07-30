The Analog Opportunity

In my last column, I argued that nearly every form of media has become transactional. Want to watch a show? Create an account. Want to listen to music? Pick a subscription tier. Even the platforms that call themselves “free” usually expect something in return, whether that’s your personal information, your attention, or your data.

Radio still asks for none of it.

You turn it on, and it works. No login. No password. No subscription. No email address. No credit card. It’s one of the last truly frictionless media experiences left.

That thought came back to me recently as I watched the surprising resurgence of physical media. Vinyl sales continue to grow, and CDs are finding new life with younger consumers. Industry reports show physical music sales continue to climb, while manufacturers report renewed demand for compact discs driven in part by Gen Z buyers.

Seriously, one of the trendy things to do right now is to go to Goodwill and shop for CDs. Go ahead and laugh, but think about a 20-year-old right now. That means 10 years ago, when they were 10, folks were several years into streaming, and the idea of a CD was already old.

What’s just as fascinating is the culture surrounding it. Spend a few minutes on YouTube, and you’ll find thousands of videos featuring CD collections, stereo systems, album listening sessions, thrift-store finds, and discussions about owning music instead of merely renting access to it. It’s not just nostalgia. Many of these creators are in their twenties. They’re embracing something tangible in an increasingly digital world.

But, guess what? I don’t think this is really about vinyl or CDs.

I think it’s about fatigue and an inherent yearning for something authentic.

Consumers are tired of being treated like products. They’re exhausted by endless subscriptions, notifications, algorithms, and sign-up forms. They’re beginning to value experiences that are simpler, more intentional, and don’t constantly ask them for something in return.

If that’s true, then radio may be better positioned than we realize.

For years we’ve measured ourselves against streaming services and podcasts. Maybe we’ve been looking in the wrong direction. If the cultural pendulum is beginning to swing back toward ownership, authenticity, and frictionless experiences, radio already has what so many other media companies are trying to recreate.

We don’t need to invent a new value proposition. We need to get back to what radio has always done better than anyone else. Stop trying to imitate digital and double down on what only local radio can deliver: compelling live morning and afternoon shows, engaging talk radio, local sports, and real community connection. The opportunity isn’t to become more like digital media. It’s to remind listeners why radio never needed to be.

Before anyone dismisses this as a “we’re not changing our ways” argument, that’s not what I’m saying at all. I’m saying the culture is changing. Consumers are growing weary of media that constantly asks something of them, and that shift plays directly to radio’s greatest strength.

If we’re reading the room correctly, this could be a tremendous opportunity for our industry.