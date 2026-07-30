We Live Here Too: How Radio’s Top PDs Keep It Local

Every platform can reach an audience now. Not every platform can belong to one. That distinction is where radio still wins, and it’s no accident. It’s a daily decision, made over and over, by programmers who treat “local” as a mission rather than a marketing line.

In our upcoming August issue, Radio Ink asked the Best Program Directors in America what they and their teams are doing to build and maintain strong local connections.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“We use the imaging line, ‘We live here too.’ That sentiment permeates everything we do. Having local talent who live throughout the metro allows us to cover stories from the perspective of a listener — because our audience drives where we drive, shops where we shop, and their kids go to school where our team’s kids go to school.”

“For us, it starts with people. I’m incredibly fortunate to work with a team that genuinely loves Atlanta and shows it every single day. When your audience knows you’re invested in the same city, celebrating the same victories and helping through the same challenges, that connection becomes real. That’s something no algorithm or playlist can replace.”

“We’re national, so we redefined local. Local isn’t a zip code, it’s showing up. Our Meet Every Listener tour puts our DJs and artists in communities for free shows. Our news team breaks into local signals when it matters. Presence beats proximity. Listeners remember who came to them.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink’s August issue, featuring the Best Program Directors in America, comes out Monday, August 17. Click HERE to subscribe to critical industry coverage for as little as $3.33 per month.