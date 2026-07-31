Good News: Radio Isn’t Dead; We’re Having More Fun Than Ever

Radio Ink is on the hunt for good news, wins, and comebacks that remind us why radio is the best industry in America. We reached out to General Managers and market leaders across the country and asked, “What is some good news from your market?” Here’s what we heard from Bob Grammens, President and General Manager of Sheridan Media in Wyoming.

– Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats

Every time another round of layoffs hits a major broadcasting company, the comments begin again. “Is radio dying?”

From where we sit in Sheridan, Wyoming, the answer couldn’t be more different.

At Sheridan Media Marketing Group, we believe this is one of the most exciting times in the history of local broadcasting. While others are pulling back, we’re pushing harder than ever. When others let up on the gas, we’re putting the pedal down.

The key has been changing the way we think about our business.

We’ve Become More Than a Radio Company

Today we’re a full-service marketing agency built around one very powerful asset: trusted local media.

Our sales team actively seeks opportunities. We identify organizations that have received grant funding, tourism dollars, economic development funding, or project-specific marketing budgets and develop comprehensive marketing strategies designed to help them succeed.

Every proposal starts with a digital-first strategy using behavioral targeting, geo-fencing, streaming, display advertising, website development, social media, and targeted digital campaigns. We then amplify those efforts with radio, our news website, video platforms, print products and community engagement.

Instead of selling advertising, we’re solving marketing problems.

That approach has opened entirely new revenue streams.

Tourism Has Become a Major Opportunity

One of our fastest-growing categories has been travel and tourism.

As Americans continue embracing regional travel and staycations, we’ve partnered with communities throughout Wyoming to promote rodeos, festivals, outdoor recreation and seasonal events.

Many of these organizations don’t have marketing departments. We become their marketing department.

From campaign strategy to creative production to media placement, we deliver solutions that allow communities to focus on creating great events while we help bring visitors through the gates.

Recruitment Marketing Is Filling Critical Jobs

We’ve also found tremendous success in recruitment marketing.

Recently we developed campaigns for local law enforcement agencies looking to recruit qualified officers. There are published city/county budgets that are accessible, where you can reference a line item where money can come from and include this in your budget

We combined highly targeted digital advertising with strategic radio campaigns aimed at communities where qualified candidates were most likely to relocate. The result? Successful hires that helped strengthen our local community.

These types of campaigns often have longer sales cycles, but we’ve learned that consistent relationship-building is the key. When funding becomes available, we’re already the trusted marketing partner.

We’re even placing buys with fellow broadcasters across Wyoming and neighboring states’ radio stations as part of a regional campaign. This strategy creates revenue opportunities together. That’s good for local radio.

But Perhaps Our Biggest Success Has Been Putting the FUN Back In Radio. We’re in the entertainment business!

Technology matters. Marketing strategy matters. But radio has always been about people. That’s why we’ve made local personalities the center of everything we do.

Our morning shows are interactive. One station is a husband-and-wife team, while another live morning show features a mom and son along with the host.

Our hosts are constantly encouraging listeners to call, text, laugh, participate, and become part of the show. They’re out in the community every week making appearances, emceeing events, supporting nonprofits, calling sporting events and representing Sheridan Media wherever people gather.

They’re not just voices on the radio. They’re neighbors.

We’re living during a time when people have never been more “connected” yet have never felt more disconnected. Local radio fills that gap.

We talk about the event everyone attended last night. We celebrate the local championship team. We spotlight local businesses. We tell the inside jokes only our community understands. That’s something no algorithm can replicate.

Local News Still Matters

While many media companies continue reducing local news coverage, we’ve gone in the opposite direction.

Sheridan Media employs four full-time local news reporters, a full-time Sports Director and a full-time photojournalist who is constantly covering community events. Those stories, photos and videos fuel our website, social media platforms, mobile app and broadcasts while keeping our audience informed about what’s happening where they live.

Our commitment to local content continues to drive audience engagement because no one covers our region like Sheridan Media.

Creating New Ways for Audiences to Engage with Video

We’ve also expanded how listeners experience our brands.

This year we launched the new Sheridan Media App, giving audiences instant access to local news, weather, sports, live radio streams, podcasts, and breaking news wherever they are. We recently introduced SheridanMedia.TV, allowing listeners to watch many of our local radio programs live while interacting directly with our personalities.

Our popular “90’s at 9” show has become an interactive experience where viewers request songs, comment live, and become part of the broadcast.

Our long-running local Swap Shop has evolved as well. Listeners still call in to buy and sell items on the radio, but now viewers can watch the show live through SheridanMedia.TV and interact with the host in real time through SheridanMedia.com.

We’re taking one of radio’s oldest formats and giving it new life through digital engagement.

Building New Revenue with an Online Marketplace.

We’ve also found success by giving local businesses a forum for merchandise, services, and experiences that listeners can purchase through SheridanMedia.com.

The business receives advertising and marketing credit while Sheridan Media retains the proceeds from the sale. It’s a true partnership that helps local businesses generate new customers while creating incremental revenue beyond traditional advertising.

Everybody wins.

Local Will Always Win

People often ask what the future of radio looks like. From our perspective, the future isn’t about choosing between radio or digital. It’s about bringing them together and having more fun than ever!

Have good news in your market? Share it with Radio Ink at [email protected].