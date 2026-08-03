MIW Names Nowik 2026 Programming Mentorship Recipient

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has found its eighth Elevating Women in Programming mentee. Cosette Nowik, Program Director and Afternoon host for Cumulus Media’s 96.9 The Fox (WWWX) in Oshkosh, WI, will spend the next year paired with senior programmers.

The MIW Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship is a year-long professional development experience that provides one emerging programming leader with direct access to some of the industry’s most accomplished programming executives through one-on-one mentorship, networking opportunities, and career development. As part of the program, Nowik will also attend the 2027 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

At 96.9 The Fox, Nowik develops listener-focused programming while sharing her passion for the alternative music format. After beginning her radio career in Chicago, she has continued to grow as a programming leader in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley.

Past recipients of the mentorship include Connoisseur Media Free Country Chicago 98.3 & 102.3 Midday Host Hannah Brummer, WMPS and WHBQ Memphis Assistant Program Director and On-Air Personality Kiran Riar, and Townsquare Media Regional Content Director Meg Dowdy. The program also recognizes the legacy of Grisel Barajas, who died in 2020.

MIW Board Member and past Elevating Women in Programming mentee Leslie Scott said, “This mentorship has the power to shape careers in ways that extend far beyond programming. It opens doors, builds lasting relationships, and provides access to some of the best leaders in our industry. I’m excited for Cosette to experience everything this program has to offer and look forward to watching her continue to grow as a programming leader.”

Nowik added, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected as the recipient of the MIW Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship. Chosen from an accomplished field of candidates, I look forward to learning from industry leaders, taking advantage of this educational opportunity to strengthen my programming and leadership skills.”