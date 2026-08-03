From Grocery To Finance, Sports Audio Delivers for Brands

Five months after its State of Audio report about sports fandom, Audacy is back with more evidence for investing in radio with category-specific web traffic data and two new advertiser case studies, timed to a football season about to bring fresh ad dollars.

Audacy’s February report established the sports audio listeners index 41% higher in fan avidity than average sports fans, with 61% feeling more positive about a brand after it sponsors their team and 40% going on to actively support that brand, both figures more than double what non-listeners show.

When it comes to sports audio’s web lift, financial services leads the field at 105%, followed by beverage advertisers at 52%, home improvement at 42%, legal services at 38%, insurance at 32%, grocery at 22%, communications at 16%, and auto at 10%. Seven in ten fans say they trust sports radio sponsors, and 48% say they’re happy to support products their favorite hosts recommend on air, a marker of the medium’s host-endorsement power that wasn’t part of the February rollout.

Two new case studies show success from radio’s numbers.

In Kansas City, grocery chain Hy-Vee partnered with 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ) to become part of “Chiefs Kingdom,” hosting the weekly live Chiefs Kingdom Show, led by Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, at store locations and exclusive events, including photo opportunities with head coach Andy Reid and players.

In Philadelphia, the Deborah Heart and Lung Center partnered with SportsRadio 94WIP and the Philadelphia Phillies on an in-stadium activation and on-air messaging to raise cancer awareness, an example the company points to as evidence that even categories with no obvious sports tie-in can find an audience through the format.