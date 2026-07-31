Former WJCT COO Karen Feagins Returns As CEO

Karen Feagins started at WJCT Public Media as a Morning Edition host back in 2005. Now she’s returning as its President and CEO. The Jacksonville organization named Feagins to the role effective August 31, following a national search for a permanent successor.

Feagins stayed at WJCT until 2018, rising to Chief Operating Officer for both WJCT News 89.9 and Jax PBS (WJCT-TV). She then moved into the private sector as PNC Bank’s first Vice President, Client and Community Relations Director for North Florida, while staying connected to WJCT through seven years on its Board of Trustees.

Geri Cirillo, who has served as WJCT Interim President and CEO since April, will resume her prior role as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

WJCT Public Media Board of Trustees Chair Bill Hendrich said, “Karen represents exactly what we were looking for as the next leader for WJCT Public Media. She is a talented executive who has a passion for public media and serving the community in which she lives. Her career path provides great insight into the needs of all the communities that make up WJCT’s service area. I am excited to welcome her back as our new President and CEO.”

Feagins said, “Public media provides a vital service to this community, and my goal is to build on WJCT’s incredible momentum, so more people can experience the value of public media in their daily lives. I have always been inspired by the passion and dedication of the people at WJCT and their commitment to serving our community. The perspective I’ve gained from the private sector will help us continue to innovate to best serve our audiences, while remaining rooted in the principles of public media. I’m overjoyed to return to WJCT, an organization that shaped my personal and professional life in countless ways.”