Ellen K Signs Multi-Year Extension At iHeartMedia LA’s KOST

iHeartMedia Los Angeles has signed on-air personality Ellen K to a new multi-year extension to continue hosting the Ellen K Morning Show on KOST 103.5 and the syndicated Ellen K Weekend Show, heard on 48 iHeart stations across America.

The 2026 Marconi Award nominee serves on the board of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, for which she has raised over $4 million via KOST. She also hosts the Therapy Thursday podcast for iHeart, alongside licensed therapist Sara Dash and KOST co-host Ryan Manno.

iHeart Regional President Paul Corvino said, “Ellen has built one of the most successful and enduring morning shows in the country. Her remarkable ability to connect with listeners, combined with her infectious energy and unmistakable voice, has made her one of LA’s most beloved personalities. We are thrilled she’ll continue to wake up Southern California each morning with her authentic style and relatable approach, entertaining and connecting with listeners.”

Ellen K said, “I love EVERYTHING about morning radio, from the listeners to our KOST team to the advertising partners. Our connection with listeners is stronger than ever, from the morning show to the weekend show and our new ‘Therapy Thursday’ podcast. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve built together through hard work and creative content but most importantly always finding the positive in whatever situation arises. I am very excited to see what’s next and to be part of the iHeart family for years to come.”