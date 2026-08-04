Family Life Radio Throws Baby Shower For Families in Need

From Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, Family Life Radio threw its annual Ultimate Baby Shower, rallying listeners to donate baby essentials to support families facing unplanned pregnancies. FLR’s listeners responded to the call, donating over 33,000 care items.

Family Life Radio, a division of Intentional Life Media, operates 36 signals in 11 states.

The Christian radio network’s campaign included baby shower events and more than 100 drop-off sites collecting donated supplies, hosted by churches, businesses, and local organizations. Essential items, from diapers and bottles to car seats and clothing, will be distributed through at least 49 local pregnancy resource centers spanning 11 states.

Beyond the donation drive, these centers provide free ultrasounds, parenting classes, and other resources to families in need year-round.