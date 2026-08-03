Riverfront Leans In On South Dakota Sports With New Network

Riverfront Broadcasting is consolidating western South Dakota’s sports radio coverage under one roof. The company has acquired Fox Sports Rapid City (KIMM-AM) from Black Hills Broadcasting, launching the Riverfront Sports Network to combine with News Radio KOTA-AM and Black Hills Gold Hits (KDSJ-AM).

No sale price for KIMM-AM has been confirmed; the deal awaits FCC approval.

The Riverfront Sports Network is poised to deliver a full slate of South Dakota sports content, including high school athletics across the region, live play-by-play on radio and video platforms, local and regional collegiate sports, athlete profiles and feature programming, and shows including The Nate Brown Show and local Coaches Shows.

Riverfront Broadcasting General Manager Jim Kallas said, “The primary focus and duty of all Riverfront Broadcasting properties is to provide live, local content for our audiences. And nothing is more live or local than Rapid City and Black Hills sports teams. By combining the resources of the top three stations that cover sports in the area, we will be able to shine the spotlight even brighter on our area’s student athletes.”

Fox Sports Rapid City’s Nate Brown said, “When I launched Fox Sports Rapid City nine years ago, I wanted to bring western South Dakota a daily sports talk show featuring local interviews and thought-provoking topics. I’m really excited about this opportunity to join forces with Riverfront Broadcasting and enhance our sports broadcasts. Riverfront is a company that believes in covering local sports and I’m thrilled to see what we can do together.”