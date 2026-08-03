Partsch of the Plan: Delta Media Picks New OM For Lafayette

Delta Media Corporation is promoting from within to lead its Southwest Louisiana radio stations. Raymond Partsch III moves up to Operations Manager after seven years as Program Director of ESPN 103.7 Lafayette (KLWB) and ESPN 104.1 Lake Charles (KLCJ).

In his new role, Partsch will oversee the day-to-day operational performance of Delta Media Corporation’s full Lafayette radio cluster, which includes ESPN 103.7 Lafayette and Lake Charles repeater, News Talk 98.5/1520 (KFXZ-AM), Z 105.9 (KFXZ), 106.3 Radio Lafayette (KYMK), Mustang 107.1 (KOGM), KSLO 105.3 (KSLO), and Catholic Radio for Acadiana (KSLO-AM).

Partsch’s 20-year career has included leadership positions with The Town Talk, The Beaumont Enterprise, The Acadiana Advocate, The Ville Platte Gazette, and The Daily Iberian.

The announcement comes in tandem with the promotion of Dawson Eiserloh to PD of KLWB and KLCJ.

Delta Media Corporation General Manager Johnette Cochran said, “His experience in programming, broadcasting and station operations makes him the right person to help oversee all of our radio brands. While he’ll continue to be an important part of ESPN, this promotion allows him to have a broader impact across the company. His leadership has also helped develop the next generation of talent, making this a natural step for both Ray and Delta Media.”

Partsch said, “It has been a pleasure to work for Delta Media Corp for the past seven years in the role of program director for KLWB-FM. During that time, we have experienced immense growth with launching our station in the Lake Charles market, becoming an affiliate for ESPN Radio, and winning LAB and LSWA awards for our on-air and website work. I am excited and humbled about receiving the opportunity to move into a new role as Operations Manager and help Delta Media Corp. reach even bigger heights in the years to come.”