CRB Inducts Seven Legends Into Country Radio HoF

At its annual Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on August 3, Country Radio Broadcasters welcomed on-air inductees Chris Carr, Michael J., and Rick Jackson, along with radio leaders Marci Braun, Phil Hunt, Bruce Logan, and John Marks, into its Hall of Fame.

CRB dedicated the night to a past inductee, paying posthumous honors to Bill Cody, the voice of WSM-AM and the Grand Ole Opry, who passed away in June. The evening also honored longtime Country Countdown USA host and Country Aircheck founder Lon Helton with the CRB President’s Award.

Chris Carr, a six-time CMA and three-time ACM Personality of the Year, has spent nearly three decades in Country Radio, and his Radiothon work has raised more than $25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Michael J. has anchored WPOC Baltimore afternoons since 2000 while also hosting WMZQ Washington DC middays since 2007, raising millions for St. Jude, the American Cancer Society, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Rick Jackson spent more than five decades in Country Radio, most notably as KYGO’s Denver morning host, Music Director, and Program Director, and still hosts his syndicated Rick Jackson’s Country Classics, launched in 1986.

Marci Braun is Audacy’s Regional Brand Manager for KMNB in Minneapolis and WUSN in Chicago, where her tenure has helped raise more than $25 million for St. Jude.

Phil Hunt shaped Country Radio across every market size in a 50-year career that included serving as Clear Channel Executive Vice President and Country Brand Manager and founding Hunt Media.

Bruce Logan oversees KILT as Audacy’s VP of Programming for Houston, following more than three decades across markets including 17 years as iHeartMedia’s Regional VP for the Carolina cluster.

John Marks most recently served as Global Head of Country Programming for Spotify, after leading Country programming across SiriusXM’s more than 20 channels.