Bolster Exits JVC GSM Role After Two Months, Returns To TV

Two months after JVC Broadcasting named her General Sales Manager of its Panama City radio cluster, Stacie Bolster is leaving. She’s returning to television, taking the General Manager role at Fox affiliates WPGX-TV in Panama City and WDFX-TV in Dothan, AL.

JVC named Bolster General Sales Manager on June 1, with an immediate focus on recruiting and mentoring sales professionals across 105.9 The Wave (WWVV), Rebel Radio 100.1 (WRXB), Florida Man Radio (WYOO), and 92.1 and 97.7 The Bone (WBOE).

Bolster’s return to WPGX-TV and WDFX-TV marks a return to the General Manager role she previously held there between March 2014 and June 2017.

Her broadcasting career began as a Senior Account Executive for the Raycom Media-owned station before she departed for a crosstown role in June 2017. She went on to serve as General Sales Manager of Nexstar-owned WMBB-TV in Panama City from early 2021 through February 2025, before joining JVC’s radio cluster this June.

JVC has not named a successor.