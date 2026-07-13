NAB Gives Fresh Look To PSA Portal for Broadcasters

Local stations looking for public service campaigns just got an easier path to find them. NAB has redesigned its Spot Center, giving radio operators simpler browsing and downloading of PSAs from established nonprofit organizations on a variety of issues.

The refreshed platform offers broadcast-ready PSA materials at no cost to broadcasters, drawing from credible organizations addressing public issues that matter to local communities.

As the NAB said in a statement along with the revamp, “Local broadcasters have a long history of serving their communities beyond news and entertainment. Spot Center supports that mission by connecting stations with trusted educational resources they can use to inform and engage their audiences.”

Stations can browse the new Spot Center at psa.nab.org.