Scordo Scores Razz’s On-Air Chair At Philadelphia’s 92.5 XTU

After years of filling in, Jen Scordo has landed a permanent seat at Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. Scordo is the new midday host at 92.5 XTU (WXTU), succeeding longtime host and Program Director Mark “Razz” Radziewicz, who retired from the station in May.

A longtime Philadelphia broadcaster, Scordo has worked in the promotions and engineering departments at Greater Media, hosted middays at Townsquare Media’s Cat Country 107.3 (WPUR) in Atlantic City, worked as a producer and on-air personality at Beasley’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN), filled in as an anchor for This Morning with Gordon Deal, and held on-air roles at WMMR, WMGK, and WXTU.

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Market Manager Paul Blake commented, “Jen has earned this opportunity through her talent, professionalism, and ability to build authentic connections with listeners. She understands the WXTU brand, embraces the Philadelphia community, and has done an exceptional job on the air. We’re excited to officially welcome her to the midday lineup and look forward to what’s ahead.”

WXTU Program Director Chuck Damico said, “She is a true talent and has a natural ability to connect with listeners in a real and authentic way. Jen has a tremendous work ethic, a great sense of humor, and the ability to make listeners feel like they’re spending time with a friend. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the WXTU family full-time.”

“I honestly couldn’t be happier,” Scordo added. “Philadelphia has been my home for the past 25 years, and WXTU has always represented everything I love about country radio. To have the opportunity to spend middays with the incredible listeners of XTU Nation is truly a dream come true. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”