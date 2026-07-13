Oh, the Humanity

Another quarter, another round of layoffs. We have almost become numb to the upending of lives. I am not here to cast slings and arrows at companies that make these decisions. They have the right to run their business as they see fit, and no employee anywhere is guaranteed tomorrow.

That said, several things struck me about this latest round.

First, many of those “eliminated” were seasoned veterans, people with deep experience and an intimate familiarity with their markets who had built genuine on-air relationships with their audiences. The same relationships that radio touts as one of its core strengths.

These are also the people who rise to the top of the salary spreadsheet.

Second, it seems these cuts fall heaviest on smaller markets. Radio has had a longstanding major market bias, thinking that what happens in New York, LA, or Chicago is much more important than what happens in smaller markets. I live in a two-book market and can tell you firsthand that local media is much more important here than in Washington, D.C.

Smaller markets are more cohesive. There really is a sense of community and caring. It is much easier being involved and local in places like this. As a comparison, what does being local actually mean in, say, New York? Other than a major sports, crisis, or weather story, what can appeal to all five boroughs? I can tell you that the annual county fair in my market brings everyone together. After all, who doesn’t love a goat agility course?

I realize the revenue in larger markets makes them more important; however, expenses are also higher.

Finally, notice how many people were wearing five or six more hats. Those responsibilities still exist. So, the three stations they were programming and the four they were voicetracking are now handed to someone else. This is not to cast aspersions, but what human being has the focus and energy to perform at an “A” level while juggling so many balls? Things will inevitably fall through the cracks. The lure of “good enough” will be too strong to resist as the checklist gets ever larger.

This dehumanization of radio may reduce expenses, but it comes at a greater cost.

As the “expensive” veterans are shown the door, where are their replacements? This brain drain is real. If this were a natural evolution of a business, with new blood replacing old, then it could be a boon for radio. But is that really happening? Where are the young guns who will breathe new life into our industry? What are the incentives for them to even consider joining us?

Are we getting close to a tipping point on the talent exodus? Are we slowly replacing “live and local” with homogenization? Wendy’s may be tasty and consistent, but it’s a shallow replacement for my local burger joint.

The other consequence of these actions is that radio is ghosting its fanbase. Those humans who turn on their radios tomorrow morning to spend time with their trusted companion are greeted by…what? An empty space with no explanation. What if the new voice is unsatisfying to the loyal listeners? In an industry that seems to play more defense than offense, why do we continue to provide listeners with reasons to tune out?

Not exactly a relationship-building exercise, is it?

But it’s all OK. Guaranteed human, right?