Revenue That Slips Through The Cracks

Local radio sellers often chase the obvious money: Annual contracts, agency buys, car dealers, hospitals, banks, concerts, home services, and long-term advertisers who already understand radio. I don’t blame them. That business matters.

But in almost every market, revenue is also quietly slipping through the cracks because sellers are not always trained to look for smaller signals that point to bigger opportunity.

Does that get your attention?

The first place to look is inside existing accounts.

Many advertisers buy one schedule, one station, one promotion or one season, while other departments, locations or decision-makers remain untouched.

A home improvement client may also need recruitment help. A restaurant may need catering promotion. A bank may need support for mortgage officers, business banking, community events, or financial education.

Sellers should stop thinking, “What did they buy?” and start asking, “What else are they trying to accomplish?”

The second place is with businesses that are already spending, but not with you.

Their wrapped vehicles, boosted Facebook posts, sponsored local events, new signage, video content, and Google ads are public evidence of marketing activity. That is not rejection. That is a trail.

When a business is visibly promoting itself, the question is not whether they believe in advertising. The question is whether anyone from local radio has shown them how radio, digital audio, social video, email, events and personality endorsement can multiply what they are already doing.

Third, sellers should watch for life changes inside businesses. New ownership, remodels, expanded hours, new managers, new product lines, hiring signs, anniversary celebrations and community involvement all create reasons to talk.

Too many sellers wait for a campaign. Better sellers recognize movement. Money does not stay still in any environment or any economy.

Movement is often where money begins.

Fourth, build a referral habit that is specific, not passive.

Do not simply ask, “Do you know anyone?”

Ask, “Who else in your category is trying to grow?” “Who serves the same customer you serve?” “Who is frustrated because their marketing is not creating enough action?”

The right question can open a door that cold calling never finds.

Finally, sellers should create a weekly “crack list.” These are not major prospects yet.

They are businesses showing hints of momentum: Posting more often, sponsoring youth sports, hiring, expanding, discounting, rebranding or showing up at community events.

Ten minutes a day with that list can uncover money no one else is chasing.

Revenue rarely disappears all at once. It leaks away through missed questions, missed observations, and missed follow-up. Local radio sellers who pay attention to the small signals will often find the next big sale hiding in plain sight.