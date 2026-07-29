TelevisaUnivision Makes An Amorous New Offering In Dallas

Spanish-language listeners across Dallas-Fort Worth have a new adult contemporary option on the dial this week. TelevisaUnivision launched Amor 107.1 (KAMZ), freeing the frequency from its former dual-signal simulcast arrangement with Latino Mix (KDXX).

KDXX had previously simulcast across both 107.9 and 107.1 before this week’s separation; going forward, it airs solely on 107.9, while the freed-up 107.1 frequency becomes Amor, a Spanish Adult Contemporary outlet aimed at the market’s Hispanic audience.

TelevisaUnivision’s updated Dallas-Fort Worth lineup also includes Regional Mexican station Que Buena 94.1 (KLNO).