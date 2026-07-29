Madrid Makes Mornings as Hope’s Vida Unida Grows

Cristina Sáenz brings more than a decade of television and radio experience to Vida Unida’s expanded lineup, joining three other internal moves as the Hope Media Group Spanish-language Christian network nearly doubles its weekday broadcast day this month.

The restructured lineup pairs Rocío Madrid with Carlos Manuelle as co-hosts of Vida en la Mañana, moving Madrid from middays to mornings. Coppelia steps into the midday slot, followed by Sadiel Castro in afternoon drive. Network newcomer Cristina Sáenz rounds out the new weekday schedule in the evening hours.

Network PD Tony Luna said, “More live programming means more opportunities to build relationships, encourage listeners, pray with them, share hope, and point people to Jesus. This is an exciting new chapter for Vida Unida, and we believe the best is yet to come.”