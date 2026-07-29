Abernethy To Chair BFOA’s 2026 Celebrity Golf Tourney

FOX Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy will chair the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2026 Celebrity Golf Tournament, the organization’s second-largest annual fundraising event supporting radio and TV professionals facing illness or disaster.

The tournament brings together leaders and celebrities from broadcasting, entertainment and sports to support the Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to radio and television professionals facing acute hardship from a debilitating illness or disaster. All proceeds directly benefit the BFOA’s charitable mission.

Last year’s tournament, held at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ, drew executives from Audacy, Katz, Good Karma Broadcasting, CBS/Paramount, NBC, Fox and Disney, among others. The BFOA assists roughly 400 current and former broadcasters annually through its grant programs.

Abernethy said, “The BFOA Celebrity Golf Tournament is one of the industry’s signature events. It offers a unique opportunity to play one of the region’s premier courses while spending the day with colleagues, industry leaders, and celebrities, all in support of a charity that provides a vital lifeline to our fellow broadcasters when they need it most.”

Broadcasters Foundation of America President Tim McCarthy added, “For twenty-eight years, the BFOA Celebrity Golf Tournament has brought our industry together for a day of camaraderie, competition, and compassion. We’re grateful to have Jack’s leadership as Chair this year. His commitment to our mission will help make this another outstanding event while raising critical funds to assist broadcasters facing extraordinary challenges.”