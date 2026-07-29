New Nielsen AI Platform Tracks Real Time Multiplatform Ad Spend

Reporting tools are giving way to AI recommendation engines across the ad industry, and Nielsen wants to lead that shift. The company’s newly launched Ad Intel AI platform promises real-time competitive intelligence across radio, TV, streaming, and other media.

The platform monitors 5.5 million brands and 4.6 million advertisers across 23 media types, including radio and audio, in more than 90 international markets, tracking competitive ad spend, creative strategy, and market dynamics at the national, local, and international level.

Nielsen says the shift from Ad Intel to Ad Intel AI turns the product from a reporting tool into a real-time, conversational decision engine, surfacing creative strategies, detecting emerging trends and identifying competitor spend shifts as they happen rather than after the fact.

The platform can also be queried directly through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that lets outside software connect to AI systems, allowing customer-built tools to pull Nielsen’s data into their own workflows. Nielsen describes the underlying architecture as a two-layer system. One layer converts raw inputs like video, audio, and text into structured datasets, while a second layer checks those results against the company’s panel-based behavioral data and internal benchmarks before surfacing them.

Nielsen says that structure is designed to hold up even if the underlying AI model changes. The company frames Ad Intel AI as the first phase of a broader rollout, with additional products and updates planned over the next year.

Nielsen Chief Product Officer Akhil Parekh said, “The AI race relies on the most accurate data, and that’s what Nielsen owns. We are the keepers of one of the largest studies of human behavior ever assembled, having captured how people spent their time for several decades. By combining AI with the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive data, we turn media fragmentation into market certainty. AI is the mechanism by which we will become faster, more accurate, more personalized, and more indispensable to the clients who rely on us for media intelligence to drive their business.”